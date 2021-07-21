CUE Protocol Price Hits $24.77 on Major Exchanges (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for $24.77 or 0.00078554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $188,651.38 and approximately $1,092.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded down 27.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00107463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00141189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,491.89 or 0.99882415 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.