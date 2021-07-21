Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives $268.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $269.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.38. 678,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,827. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

