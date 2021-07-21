CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Trading 8.4% Higher

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)’s share price was up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.51. Approximately 6,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 634,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CuriosityStream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $671.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at about $17,974,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.