CUTcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $20.27 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $20.27 million and $59.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00049797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002380 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00032608 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00226562 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00032450 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000230 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 145,934,541 coins and its circulating supply is 141,934,541 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

