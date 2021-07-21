CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up to $58.68

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.68, but opened at $61.28. CVR Partners shares last traded at $61.03, with a volume of 414 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $651.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.94.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 30.62%. The business had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVR Partners stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of CVR Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.