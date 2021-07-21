CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Rating Increased to Buy at Colliers Securities

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $140.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -229.64 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.