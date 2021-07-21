CyberVein (CVT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $236,541.00

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $236,541.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CyberVein has traded down 52.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000051 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CyberVein

CVT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial . The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberVein's big-data solution is based on the PISR (private, interlink, secure, robust) distributed database, database operations are stored on CyberVein blockchain network which runs on a Proof-of-Contribution (PoC) consensus mechanism. The solution is focusing on enterprise-level “blockchain + big-data” customized services. CVT is the native utility token that is used for: Storage payment: The data owner pays the corresponding storage fee based on the file size and bandwidth consumed in such a process.Computing power payment: Payments from user to owner for usage, and remuneration for software developers is going to be exclusively conducted in CVT.Data exchange: On CyberVein's federated learning platform, the data acquirer trades the data at a price contracted between the two parties for distributed modeling applications.CROSS NFT issuance payment: Dapp businesses are obligated to pay for Storage and Data Exchange in light of network resources occupied, and may set up CyberVein token as a means of payment to issue NFT or conduct business in accordance to their desired business model. “

Buying and Selling CyberVein

