D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,490,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $227,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,544. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.24. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

