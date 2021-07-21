D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 166,790 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.84% of Crown worth $109,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.6% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.51. 7,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,849. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.63.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.