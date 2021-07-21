D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $84.64 Million Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $84,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 745.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.49. 1,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,673. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.99 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.00.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMED. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.62, for a total value of $320,775.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,206 shares of company stock worth $1,402,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

