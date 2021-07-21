D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 1,100,512 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,217,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100,512 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $129,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $64.31. 120,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $64.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

