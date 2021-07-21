D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 366,966 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 672,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 366,966 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Union Pacific worth $148,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $3,206,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $2,062,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.27.

UNP stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.24. 24,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,841. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $144.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $167.57 and a one year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

