Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €106.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €91.93 ($108.15).

ETR:DAI opened at €70.07 ($82.44) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €76.13. The company has a market cap of $74.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. Daimler has a twelve month low of €36.50 ($42.94) and a twelve month high of €80.41 ($94.60).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

