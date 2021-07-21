Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Trading Down 2.6%

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) shares traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $276.21 and last traded at $276.21. 9,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,239,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.27.

Get Danaher alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $197.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.