Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 347.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,558 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.13% of Danimer Scientific worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,507,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 558.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 78.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -45.72 and a beta of -1.27.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

