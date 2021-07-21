DAOstack (GEN) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0752 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.65 million and $325,315.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,812.87 or 0.99921985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00032062 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00050132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000757 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00009695 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

