Datamine FLUX Trading Down 27% Over Last 7 Days (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $254,438.79 and $10,556.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 27% against the US dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001265 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00038340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00101736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00144456 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,554.17 or 0.99355706 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 633,490 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

