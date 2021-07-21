David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $890,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $944,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $929,850.00.

On Monday, May 17th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $914,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.25.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

