Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 125,000 CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in CM Life Sciences II during the first quarter valued at $21,802,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter worth about $16,000,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter worth about $13,285,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter worth about $12,833,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter worth about $11,865,000.

CM Life Sciences II stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

