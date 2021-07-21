Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 300,000 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XPDIU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $34,326,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $28,957,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $17,710,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $13,089,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,777,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $12.47.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

