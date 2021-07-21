Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 75,000 The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of The Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

NAPA opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $24.55.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

