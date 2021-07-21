Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOLT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $102,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $390,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $243,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOLT stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.58, a quick ratio of 22.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). Equities research analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

