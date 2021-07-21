Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 104,000 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $67,670,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $60,587,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $50,325,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Also, Director Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 12,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $324,266.95. Insiders sold 25,312,095 shares of company stock valued at $586,272,267 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WOOF. began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

