Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes $3.76 Million Position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 381,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $8,167,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the first quarter valued at about $4,630,000.

OTCMKTS:DHHCU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

