Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes Position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

