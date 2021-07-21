DaVita (NYSE:DVA) PT Raised to $207.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $207.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.40.

NYSE DVA opened at $119.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.59. DaVita has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $129.59. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,620 shares of company stock worth $5,245,418 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 10,677.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

