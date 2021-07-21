Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $143.78 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00006904 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $143.78 million and $24.21 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012695 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.00755915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 69,677,484 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

