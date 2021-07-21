DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

DBSDY opened at $87.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.33. DBS Group has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $92.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $2.1452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $8.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. DBS Group’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

