Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,792 ($62.61). Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 4,780 ($62.45), with a volume of 136,020 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The firm has a market cap of £5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,298.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

