Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives $68.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.77.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

