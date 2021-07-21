DeFi Yield Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $2.56 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $279,188.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000799 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00039377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00106513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00146057 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,941.11 or 0.99579493 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,012,294 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

