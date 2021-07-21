DeGate (DG) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One DeGate coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeGate has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. DeGate has a total market cap of $20.16 million and $26,137.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00037687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00104132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00143090 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,194.73 or 1.00693222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,969,769 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

