Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Shares of DLA opened at $31.59 on Monday. Delta Apparel has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.34 million, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $108.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Apparel will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 93,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter worth about $1,046,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

