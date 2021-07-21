DeltaChain 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,704.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00229522 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001137 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.85 or 0.00807080 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DELTA is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

