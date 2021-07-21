Dempze Nancy E Buys 1,095 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824,893 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $621,510,000 after buying an additional 412,313 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.07.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $231.82. 75,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.21 and a 12 month high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

