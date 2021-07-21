Dempze Nancy E Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,135 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises 1.9% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.11. The stock had a trading volume of 106,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.11. The company has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.