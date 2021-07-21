Dempze Nancy E Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dempze Nancy E lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 4.1% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.24. 69,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,436,378. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $97.76 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.67. The firm has a market cap of $210.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 9,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,151,558.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.22.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

