Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Grows Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 21.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,948 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $15,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spire by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,360,000 after purchasing an additional 367,565 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,129,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,478,000 after acquiring an additional 35,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Spire by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,443,000 after acquiring an additional 57,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after acquiring an additional 60,432 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,411,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.47. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.29.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

SR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

