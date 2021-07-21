Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Grows Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 44.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 698,233 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,298 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

BANC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stephens started coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at $225,166.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

BANC stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.24. 384,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,771. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.88 million, a PE ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 1.83. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.