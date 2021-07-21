Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 579.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

SWM traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $37.71. 133,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,855. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.