Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 6,139 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 467,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $20,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NNN traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,087. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.87%.

NNN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

