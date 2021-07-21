Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 68,128 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,432,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 68,128 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Interface were worth $17,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Interface by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,158,000 after acquiring an additional 520,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Interface by 793.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 71,180 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Interface by 38.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 858,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 239,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its stake in Interface by 29.9% during the first quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 851,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TILE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

