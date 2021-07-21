Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Trims Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.44% of Selective Insurance Group worth $19,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Colby 2014 Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.47, for a total transaction of $4,888,200.00. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $8,716,379 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIGI traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $82.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

