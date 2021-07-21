Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.40 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Get Confluent alerts:

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $40.63 on Monday. Confluent has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.