Dfyn Network Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $24.58 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00004391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00039083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00107037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00141479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,623.82 or 1.00194216 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,734,812 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

