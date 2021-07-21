Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 632,500 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 510,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $188.34 on Wednesday. Diageo has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $197.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 374.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after buying an additional 526,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 313.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after buying an additional 494,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 45.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after buying an additional 169,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

