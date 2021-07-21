Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,980 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $161.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.82. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.71 and a 52-week high of $179.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 38.09% and a return on equity of 19.62%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

