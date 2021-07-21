Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 696,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,791. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $392.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Diana Shipping by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 461,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

