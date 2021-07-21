Digital Asset Monetary Network (OTCMKTS:DATI) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) fell 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.22. 34,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 75,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26.

About Digital Asset Monetary Network (OTCMKTS:DATI)

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc operates as a public accelerator-incubator. The company funds disruptive and sustainable innovations, solves problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company aligns with other private accelerators and incubators, to form unique partnerships.

