DigitalBits Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $469,856.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. DigitalBits has a market cap of $50.38 million and approximately $469,856.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.88 or 0.00431551 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002799 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013316 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $452.70 or 0.01406711 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000324 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,369,900 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

